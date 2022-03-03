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NIGHT SHADOWS 03022022 -- This Maybe, Some Of That & Who Knows? New World Order, CDC, WHO, UN, Biden, Putin & More
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152 views • March 03, 2022
So then consider Planet Earth has a playpen with babies in badly needed diaper change fight it out, unable to even come close to a "Phase One" civilization as this world civilization imploded upon itself all because humanity will not admit or face they are fallen creatures in dire need of salvation. They refuse to address this Genesis issue of the knowledge of good and evil, and the Creators plan to fix them via the strait gate and narrow way offered to all because of GRACE that we cannot fathom or appreciate. So now the world faces the very real prospect of WW3, turning parts of the world into a nuclear radiation waste land. Are you ready? Have you accepted Jesus Christ's plan of salvation or have you opted for the salvation plan offered by the fake preachers, teachers and evangelists? Plans for a cashless system coming fast with its digital wallet and no bills, check, or other types of transaction...
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
DARKLIGHT by Stewart Best - download almost 800 pages for free:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view
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