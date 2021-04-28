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CALGARY POLICE OBTAIN SECRET WARRANT TO USE “ANY FORCE NECESSARY” TO DISRUPT CHURCH SERVICE
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70 views • April 28, 2021
Credit to Rebel News
Also see: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wl6G4T3PlAvy/
►http://www.SaveArtur.com
Adam Soos provides an update on the dire situation facing Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski after it was discovered that police obtained a secret warrant to allow them to use “any force necessary” to disrupt his church services.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos: https://rebelne.ws/3e2ef4O
Also see: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wl6G4T3PlAvy/
►http://www.SaveArtur.com
Adam Soos provides an update on the dire situation facing Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski after it was discovered that police obtained a secret warrant to allow them to use “any force necessary” to disrupt his church services.
FULL REPORT from Adam Soos: https://rebelne.ws/3e2ef4O
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