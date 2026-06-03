IRAN CHALLENGES U.S. BLOCKADE

ran Challenges U.S. Blockade

Iran has begun to challenge the blockade imposed by the United States, escalating attacks in response to American strikes against ships attempting to reach its ports.

A U.S. strike that hit the cargo ship Lian Star on May 29 triggered the escalation. The Central Command (CENTCOM) said at the time that the vessel was sailing towards an Iranian port, and had ignored repeated warnings.

The Iranian response began late on May 31, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shooting down an American MQ-1 combat drone over the Persian Gulf.

The U.S. fired back immediately, with CENTCOM later announcing “self-defense strikes” on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Goruk and Qeshm early on June 1. On the same day, the IRGC targeted the source of the strikes – reportedly Ali Al Salem Air Base in the heart of Kuwait.

The Islamic Republic suspended the exchange of messages with the U.S. after the clash, and warned that it will not tolerate further attacks on vessels sailing to its ports. Still, CENTCOM targeted another vessel, the tanker Lexie, on June 2.

This time, the Iranian response came faster, and larger in scale. The IRGC announced early on June 3 that it struck the container ship MSC Panaya off the coast of Bahrain. The guards also targeted the headquarters of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet in the Bahraini capital of Manama, in addition to a base hosting American helicopters — reported to be Camp Buehring in Kuwait.

CENTCOM said that two ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kuwait, in addition to three over Bahrain. It also reported the interception of three one-way attack drones over Gulf waters, and said that its forces conducted “self-defense” strikes on Iranian military on Qeshm Island.

These clashes highlighted the fragility of the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. And while they could be seen as some form of negotiation by fire, recent reports indicate that little to no progress has been made to end the war. Major differences on key issues remain in place. Thus, a return to fighting seems more likely.

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