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Canadian Police Committing War Crimes in violation of GENEVA CONVENTION, CIVILIAN PERSONS #IrnieNews
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31 views • February 08, 2022
Marcel Irnie

These Canadian police officers are committing War Crimes in violation of GENEVA CONVENTION relative to the protection of civilian persons in time of war August 12, 1949, Article 30 -- Application To Protecting Powers And Relief Organizations, Paragraph 1. https://www.un.org/en/genocideprevent...

The Truckers and other members of the public are "Protected Persons" under Article 30, and have the "absolute right" to "protest" inter alia and receive "material relief" from "any organization that might assist them." Moreover, the Canadian police force has an affirmative duty such that the "Detaining or Occupying Powers [the Canadian police force] shall facilitate as much as possible visits to protected persons by the representatives of other organizations whose object is to give spiritual aid or material relief to such persons."

Therefore, the Canadian police officers are committing War Crimes against Protected Persons under the Geneva Convention 4, Article 30, Paragraph 1, 1. Principle by seizing fuel from Protected Persons. The Canadian police are advised to immediately Cease and Desist such War Crimes. The Protected Persons are advised to remain peaceful; record the names and images of anyone potentially committing War Crimes; and, request assistance from "Protecting Powers," namely, the Global Military Alliance.

RIGHT OF COMMUNICATION, 1. PRINCIPLE, p. 214. Geneva Conventions commentary article 30 right of communication 1 principle. THE GENEVA CONVENTIONS OF 12 AUGUST 1949 COMMENTARY, Jean S. PICTET, pp. 213-215. https://www.loc.gov/rr/frd/Military_L...

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