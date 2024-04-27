Biblical Health #59: The Resurrection Of Christ; Trump & The Nation’s Of God In 2024...

The Christian MAGA supporting will be praying for the Resurrection of Donald J. Trump's 2nd Term in November. What God sees, when their prayers for Trump go up to heaven is the Pagan Easter Celebrated on 3/28/2024. The Actual resurrection day of Christ occurs on 4/28/2024 Sunday. God can't restore this nation unless it is worthy and the Pagan's Rights of Easter disqualified all the prayers for Trump:

The Pagan Holiday of Easter just celebrated will have devastating results if not repented for. The good news is you can celebrate the actual resurrection of Christ without sin and with God's approval in time to petition God on behalf of MAGA on election day in 2024...

Trump’s Triumphs #84: The Easter 2024 Nexus To God’s Man Trump & The Restoration Of A Nation...

https://rumble.com/v4na6zn-trumps-triumphs-84-the-easter-2024-nexus-to-gods-man-trump-and-the-restorat.html