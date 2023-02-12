JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w/ Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. TRAVIS PURYEAR! Life RUINED by ANTHR

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft Travis Puryear





Feb 11, 2023





On this episode of "Jesus, Guns, & Babies", Dr. Kandiss Taylor has an eye-opening and inspiring interview with Travis Puryear, a devout Christian and family man. Travis holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. He has worked in the service industry, car sales, construction, mobile phone sales and management, and served 9 years in the US Army Reserves. During his time in the Army Reserves, he was given experimental lots of the anthrax vaccine which forever changed his life and destroyed his health. Travis struggles daily, both physically and mentally, from the affects of this experimental vaccine, but he refuses to give up. Travis loves the outdoors and feels closest to God in the outdoors. He enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, and even yardwork. If it is outside, Travis usually enjoys it. While his capabilities have been severely limited by the friendly fire incident involving the vaccine, Travis refuses to give up the things in life that bring him the most joy. He truly knows that tomorrow is not guaranteed and does his best to make the most of every day.





Buy his book here: https://www.amazon.com/Friendly-Fire-Betrayal-Soldier-Government/dp/B0BHG1MJ2V

Support travis and his wife here: https://www.fromusstudio.com/





Check out my sponsors!

Protect Your Retirement, BUY GOLD! Call 855-952-0087 To let them know Kandiss Taylor sent you, and you could receive up to $10k in FREE silver.





Get prepared for the food shortages, Check out https://heavensharvest.com/ and use Promocode KANDISS for 5% off!!





https://linktr.ee/kandisstaylor < ALL SOCIALS





www.mystore.com/kandiss





www.mypillow.com/kandiss





www.libertywaterusa.com USE CODE: "kandiss"





Filters Suck:

https://thetriadaer.com USE CODE: "Kandiss"





https://therootbrands.com/kandisstaylor





www.southernhook.co





https://southerndreamstravel.info/

use code: KANDISS for 10% Discount





mention "Dr. Kandiss Taylor" for a 10% discount at bonniemoret.com!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v296phq-live-8pm-est-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-travis-purye.html



