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🥊Small Business Defaults UP !! in Canada🇨🇦
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5 views • November 26, 2019
Insolvencies in Canada have surged by a whopping 8.4% in the past year alone, on track for the largest increase in a decade.
Even worse, business bankruptcies are set to increase for the first time since 2001.
As noted by Andre Bolduc of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, a weak economy and rising cost of living is largely to blame:
Even worse, business bankruptcies are set to increase for the first time since 2001.
As noted by Andre Bolduc of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals, a weak economy and rising cost of living is largely to blame:
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