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Airport Robbery: Feds Take Over $2 Billion from Travelers through Asset Forfeiture
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39 views • August 03, 2020
For the first time ever, data from the Treasury Department’s forfeiture database has been put through a detailed study regarding airport seizures, thanks for a multi-year legal battle by the Institute for Justice. Covering 2000 through 2016, the study quantifies just how often DHS agencies have seized currency at airports—and just how much currency has flowed into the federal government’s coffers as a result.
Path to Liberty: August 3, 2020
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Path to Liberty: August 3, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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