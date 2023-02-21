Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
OHIO DERAILMENT IS DOD FALSE FLAG
616 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Dr. Jane Ruby Show


Feb 20, 2023


DOD Whistleblower, Green Beret Surgeon, Dr. Pete Chambers has been on the ground in East Palestine Ohio where the train derailment and forced vinyl chloride detonation occurred, there is nowhere near the devastation and injuries first reported. Local residents and midlevel stakeholders reported to him that this is an attempted land grab by intentional damage to the environment as a pretext for U.S. agencies like EPA to confiscate this rich land in the country’s breadbasket region, some of the most fertile farmlands. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.


Shedding Relief: https://www.filterssuck.com/ (Promo Code RUBY for 10% off and free shipping)

My Pillow Products: https://www.mypillow.com/ (Promo Code: Ruby)

The Tower Garden: https://www.drjaneruby.towergarden.com/

Earthing/Grounding: https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca

Protect Dr Jane Freedom of Speech: https://www.givesendgo.com/ProtectDrJane

Fall Asleep Fast and Stay Asleep: https://www.sleepbreakthrough.com/ruby

Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol: http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby (Promo Code: Ruby)

CardioMiracle: https://mypowerheart.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2a8e1k-live-7pm-est-ohio-derailment-is-dod-false-flag.html



Keywords
environmentfalse flagtoxic chemicalsoilwhistleblowerohiododtraindevastationderailmentgreen beretfarmlandsdr jane rubydr rubystakeholdersdr janedetonationdr pete chamberseast palestinevinyl chlorideland grab epa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket