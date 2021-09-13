© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - Aug 30, 2021 - 12) The Criminals have Built Cancerous Infrastructures - Justice Anna Webinar
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • September 13, 2021
The never ending road projects! The Unions keep tearing up and the same freekin roads over and over again every few years, the never finish the projects on the roads. The cancerous infrastructure became a cash COW for the Unions criminal cartel and their politicians. It's a political and lobbyists club - rats and puppets serving only the Bankers and Wall Street corporations. We don't need political parties and we are not suppose to have parties operating as parasites. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.