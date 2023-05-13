Del BigTree at the HighWire
May 12, 2023
Filmmaker Mikki WiIlis joins Del with an exciting announcement about the third installment of the Global Phenomenon, Plandemic series, which spotlights and tracks the decades’ old global agenda that was sent into overdrive during the pandemic. The HighWire is set to host the Global Premiere of Plandemic 3. Get registered now, at www.thehighwire.com/TheGreatAwakening, Now! Spread the word!
#TheGreatAwakening #Plandemic3 #MikkiWillis #P3
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2nh2em-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-the-countdown-is-on.html
