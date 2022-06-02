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Mystery solved? Sacsayhuaman, Peru: Why irregular stones were used in the ancient citadel walls.
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103 views • June 02, 2022
The irregular stone walls of the citadel above the Peruvian city of Cusco have posed an apparently unsolvable mystery. The way they were made and transported and the very reason for such irregularity doesn't seem that difficult to work out, if we can accept a version of history outside the familiar narrative of historical development.
In this video, we also touch on the very relevant subject of the planets, Mars, Rehab and catastrophism. Subjects include directed energy weapons, time-reversed waves, phase conjugation, J.P. Farrell and the Giza Death Star (Great Pyramid) with its Tablets of Destinies, Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden, HAARP and Dr. Fran Aquino.
Here's a link to the pdf mentioned in the video: HAARP and Time Manipulation
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Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PeruStoneWallMarsPatten.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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In this video, we also touch on the very relevant subject of the planets, Mars, Rehab and catastrophism. Subjects include directed energy weapons, time-reversed waves, phase conjugation, J.P. Farrell and the Giza Death Star (Great Pyramid) with its Tablets of Destinies, Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden, HAARP and Dr. Fran Aquino.
Here's a link to the pdf mentioned in the video: HAARP and Time Manipulation
https://theopenscroll.com/hosting/HAARPManipulatesTime.pdf
Find a full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PeruStoneWallMarsPatten.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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