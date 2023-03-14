Create New Account
Another atmospheric river is headed for California, flooding expected to rise
GalacticStorm
Still reeling from storms that inundated neighborhoods, forced rescues and damaged roads, storm-battered California is bracing for another atmospheric river that threatens even more flooding Monday.

More than 17 million people remain under flood watches across California and Nevada early Monday as the storm makes its menacing approach – the 11th atmospheric river to hit the West this winter season.


https://rumble.com/v2cy7e0-another-atmospheric-river-is-headed-for-california-flooding-expected-to-ris.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=3



