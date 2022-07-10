Happygrams Rain

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Originally conceived as spirit-lifters to air at the end of news reports and to help move people into a high-vibrational space, Happygrams took on a life of their own with contributers sharing a steady stream of feel good videos from the human, plant and animal kingdoms on our Telegram channel. We are happy to share the work of the creators who put these compilations together, as well as our own creations. The LifeSource Happygrams Telegram thread is here: https://t.me/+Sj8TGa__BpFiMzJh www.lifsource.global