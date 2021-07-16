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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0006 - James E Sementelli - Documentary on the crime
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31 views • July 16, 2021
Walter attacked her neighbor James, a WWII vet, with a 10-inch hatchet. She struck him 66 times, taking a break partway through to smoke a cigarette and recite the Lord’s prayer. She carved a cross into his stomach, before watching TV and eating ice cream. She then stole $510 in quarters, before fleeing in his car.
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