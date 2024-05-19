A Passover testimony for YAHUSHUAS/Jesus' glory! Anointed Lady's Faith as YAH delivered her many times including from death (saved from Tornado while at Home too)

this is a mirrored video by Abbasbeeloved her back up channels are EsthersofNew and HearOIsrael.

Hi beloveds of YAHUVEH GOD ALMIGHTY, blessings in YAHUSHUA~

This is some of my Passover Testimony of some of the many things ABBA YAH has showed me either in dreams or experienced in real life~

YAH is soo good and has brought me through soo much for HIS praise, Honor, and glory solely~

Your Passover Dwells Where Your Faith Dwells





Given to Apostle Elisabeth Sherrie Elijah

March 30, 1999

Your Passover Dwells Where Your Faith Dwells





Do you KNOW everyone is making their reservations NOW for Heaven or Hell? We are the voices here by the Holy Spirit, to show you and Tell.

What you do NOW, determines where you spend ETERNITY! It doesn't matter if in HEAVEN or HELL: It is YOUR choice to believe! It is YOUR choice NOT to believe! Your decision will alter your ETERNAL Destiny! Will you choose SALVATION or DAMNATION this very day? Or will you choose to throw YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACHS (Jesus Christ's) BLOOD at Calvary away? PRAY the Salvation Prayer, and one day in HEAVEN with YAHUSHUA we will MEET you there!!!!





