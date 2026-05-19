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AI world simulations may already be shaping the future faster than most people realize. Massive data centers, digital clones, predictive behavior models, and mass surveillance systems are raising concerns about a future where AI understands humanity better than humans understand themselves. Critics warn these technologies could become tools for unprecedented control, manipulation, and automated enforcement worldwide.
#ArtificialIntelligence #MassSurveillance #DataCenters #AI #DigitalTwins #Privacy #FutureTech #Technology
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