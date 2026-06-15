Starlink, Innovation, and Building Resilient Communities, an interview with Tina Blanco

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As satellite technology evolves, reliable connectivity is becoming more accessible than ever. Mike and Tina explore Starlink, future satellite networks, and how communication tools can strengthen communities during emergencies. Sometimes all it takes is one prepared person with a satellite phone to make a difference.
#Starlink #Innovation #SatelliteTechnology #CommunityResilience #EmergencyPreparedness #FutureTech #Connectivity #Preparedness
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