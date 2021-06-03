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Secret Underground Bases - ROBERT SEPEHR
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909 views • June 03, 2021
Deep Underground Military Bases (D.U.M.B.) are Military installations that are set ether inside of a mountain or deep underground. Base 211 is the name used to refer to an alleged German Base built in Antarctica.
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
http://amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00...
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