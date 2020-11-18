© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Parte 2/2 Estrategias Covid19: El Nuevo Mundo: ¿Reinicio o refuerzo? ¿Quién está a los mandos? Por Alfonso Longo
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • November 18, 2020
Video original: https://youtu.be/nQZ8s5Rj2CQ
Gran Reseteo. Agenda 2030.
Continuando el vídeo anterior sobre el Consejo de Administración Global, un análisis adicional de la cúspide del Gobierno Mundial.
¿Quién está a los mandos y hacia dónde vamos?
DISCLAIMER: en este canal JAMAS SE CUESTIONAN LEYES NI SU CUMPLIMIENTO. Nosotros cumplimos todas las leyes y recomendamos cumplirlas en todos los casos. Si de nuestros contenidos pudiera surgir duda sobre esto, deben interpretarse siempre en sentido favorable a cumplir las leyes. Aquí analizamos datos e información PARA AYUDAR, CÍVICAMENTE, A MEJORAR LA EFICACIA DE LAS NORMAS Y LEYES, PERO NUNCA CUESTIONAMOS LAS VIGENTES.
Gran Reseteo. Agenda 2030.
Continuando el vídeo anterior sobre el Consejo de Administración Global, un análisis adicional de la cúspide del Gobierno Mundial.
¿Quién está a los mandos y hacia dónde vamos?
DISCLAIMER: en este canal JAMAS SE CUESTIONAN LEYES NI SU CUMPLIMIENTO. Nosotros cumplimos todas las leyes y recomendamos cumplirlas en todos los casos. Si de nuestros contenidos pudiera surgir duda sobre esto, deben interpretarse siempre en sentido favorable a cumplir las leyes. Aquí analizamos datos e información PARA AYUDAR, CÍVICAMENTE, A MEJORAR LA EFICACIA DE LAS NORMAS Y LEYES, PERO NUNCA CUESTIONAMOS LAS VIGENTES.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.