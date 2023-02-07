Women’s Sexual Secrets Revealed. THE WOUNDED WOMB, Featuring Dr. Phil Valentine.

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A powerful and sensitive topic that is largely neglected, however impacting everyone in society. Dr. Phil Valentine will share his groundbreaking research into the often hidden trauma of "The Wounded Womb."
CONTACT: 800.847.1291 (All Services; Consultations)
WOUNDED WOMB PURCHASE: (LULU.COM)
(Put "The Wounded Womb" by Phillip Valentine in the search box)
https://www.lulu.com/shop/phillip-valentine/the-wounded-womb/hardcover/product-1v7kvge.html?q=&page=1&pageSize=4
UNIVERSITY: WWW.UKSNOW.ORG (Spring Semester begins March 4th, 2023)
NOVATECH: Call Bro. Reggie Juzang / 415.756.5676
JUICE PLUS+ WHOLE FOOD NUTRITION (Sis. Nanette Hill / 404.543.3245)