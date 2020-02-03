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The David Knight Show (3Feb20 Full Show) SPLICED: Corona-HIV; Viral Censorship; Wuhan in YOUR Backyard
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23 views • February 03, 2020
Topics:
— 00:04:32 Miami taxpayers get $20M Super Bowl bill (and free ferris wheel rides)
— 00:12:33 Trump’s Super Bowl ad - a wise counter-move to Bloomberg’s gun control ad
— 00:39:29 Tales surface of over-the-top draconian Chinese quarantine moves
— 00:42:05 ZeroHedge kicked off Facebook & Twitter for talking about possible bioengineered coronavirus as scientists question obvious inserts into DNA of virus
— 00:55:56 China’s biowarfare program, Thousand Talents, HIV & gene editing
— 01:04:18 FLASHBACK: China’s genetic engineering program scandal of a year ago
— 01:13:36 Wuhan in YOUR backyard? CDC has a frightening record of lax controls and proliferation of disease
— 01:33:26 Bernie plies voters with booze & music, Bloomberg goes for DNC Superdelegates
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
— 00:04:32 Miami taxpayers get $20M Super Bowl bill (and free ferris wheel rides)
— 00:12:33 Trump’s Super Bowl ad - a wise counter-move to Bloomberg’s gun control ad
— 00:39:29 Tales surface of over-the-top draconian Chinese quarantine moves
— 00:42:05 ZeroHedge kicked off Facebook & Twitter for talking about possible bioengineered coronavirus as scientists question obvious inserts into DNA of virus
— 00:55:56 China’s biowarfare program, Thousand Talents, HIV & gene editing
— 01:04:18 FLASHBACK: China’s genetic engineering program scandal of a year ago
— 01:13:36 Wuhan in YOUR backyard? CDC has a frightening record of lax controls and proliferation of disease
— 01:33:26 Bernie plies voters with booze & music, Bloomberg goes for DNC Superdelegates
By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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