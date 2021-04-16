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TENS of Thousands Americans Die As Hospitals Govt & Doctors Fail to Disclose Treatments
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332 views • April 16, 2021
Senate Hearing
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH testifies in front of the Texas State Health and Human Services Committee on how the NIH was not interested in treating COVID-19 until people were hospitalized and then only focused on vaccines and this philosophy led to tens of thousands of excess deaths.
Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH testifies in front of the Texas State Health and Human Services Committee on how the NIH was not interested in treating COVID-19 until people were hospitalized and then only focused on vaccines and this philosophy led to tens of thousands of excess deaths.
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