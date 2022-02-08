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Prof. Dr. Burkhardt & Prof. Dr. Lang: Vaccine spike protein has a lethal effect
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94 views • February 08, 2022
The urgent suspicion that the spike protein, which is formed in the body by the Covid-19 vaccination, could be responsible for inflammation and damage to blood vessels and even death, has now been confirmed for the first time.
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