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Dr. Mark Geier Speaks Of Poison&Fraud Behind Vaccines
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903 views • December 31, 2020
Dr. Geier was targeted by the Maryland Board of Physicians because he did not toe the party line regarding vaccines, but saw a link between some vaccines and autism, and developed medical protocols to heal children of autism that were not approved by the medical system, while at the same time fighting to make vaccines safer.
https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/dr-mark-geier-wins-lawsuit-against-maryland-board-of-physicians/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2018/dr-mark-geier-wins-lawsuit-against-maryland-board-of-physicians/
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