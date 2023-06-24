Who Is The Man Leading The COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda?Yuval Noah Harari





“History began when humans invented gods, and will end when humans become gods.”

- Yuval Noah Harari





02:31 "As an Orthodox Jew, I can tell you that this is what happens to a Jew when he goes away from God's Law: he descents into the pits of absolute tyranny and hell, and becomes a instrument of the dark side"

- Dr. Zelenko on Yuval Noah-Haari





Source: https://rumble.com/vyqt39-dr.-zelenko-yuval-noah-harari-who-is-the-anti-christ-agenda-pushing-leader-.html