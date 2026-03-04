Brain Implants, Hive Minds, and Digital Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Culture is being conditioned to accept foreign objects in the body, from hernia mesh and medical attachments to the broader push toward brain chips, mind uploading, cyborg upgrades, and hive-mind concepts. We cover popular “immortality” pathways like cryonics, superintelligence, and the technological singularity. If humans become “upgradeable,” who owns the upgrades? Who sets the rules? What happens to human freedom and spiritual inheritance?
