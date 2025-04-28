BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️Power Outage in Spain and Portugal: Authorities Predict Restoration Could Take 6 to 10 Hours
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • 1 week ago

💬🇪🇸🇵🇹 Power Outage in Spain and Portugal: Authorities Predict Restoration Could Take 6 to 10 Hours

A massive power outage has left Spain and Portugal without electricity, with full restoration expected to take between 6 to 10 hours, according to El Pais. The exact cause of the blackout remains unknown.

The disruption has affected all sectors, including train services, air travel, public transportation, and traffic lights.

Adding about this from Ursula X post,  And Reich Gauleiter will offer "support in monitoring the situation" 

@vonderleyen

I spoke with

@sanchezcastejon

about the power outage in the Iberian Peninsula.

I reaffirmed the

@EU_Commission

's support in monitoring the situation with national and European authorities and our Electricity Coordination Group.

We will coordinate efforts and share information to help restore the electricity system, and agreed to stay in close contact.

8:56 AM · Apr 28, 2025

https://x.com/vonderleyen/status/1916854128367538469

Adding: 

💬Portugal is considering different versions of the causes of the blackout, but there is no indication that it was a cyber attack, the prime minister said.

Adding: 

A "rare atmospheric phenomenon" that could last for another week could be the cause of a major blackout in Spain and Portugal, Portuguese operator claims.

More in short article: 

'Spain and Portugal power outage live: 'Rare atmospheric phenomenon' makes it 'impossible to say' when electricity will return'

https://uk.news.yahoo.com/live/spain-portugal-power-outage-live-updates-113612434.html


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy