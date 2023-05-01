Create New Account
The Global Pandemic Treaty Is A Threat To Us All
What is happening
4/28/2023 


TRANSCRIPT AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/pandemictreaty/

Today, James delivers a statement for the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada on the WHO, the global pandemic treaty, the amendments to the International Health Regulations, and the formation of the coming technocratic biosecurity control grid.
