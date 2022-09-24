TIMELINE OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE THREE DAYS OF DARKNESS & BEYOND! According to Author Xavier Ayral!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Premiered Sep 23, 2022 Watch the full episode with author of "Revelations" Xavier Ayral. Xavier shares the complete message of La Salette including the segment that was concealed for many years.
Source: https://youtu.be/GQdXShbcJJM
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iohRGfSS_ac