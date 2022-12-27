The New Adventures of Zidkenu "Visiting Q" Taking Out The Global Technocracy Takeover

THIS EPISODE "Visiting Q" was originally a prequel to a series of episodes designed for airing on American Freedom Radio. It published on 8/17/2020 and is included in this redux version with double added content of the original.

Once upon a time there was a show called "The New Adventures of Sid Canoe" - hosted by "the most free American" artist and performer, Sid Canoe (or Zidkenu). Then September 14, 2000 it was CANCELLED by God haters, much as we see happening today. Now "Zidkenu" is back, picked up by the legendary American Freedom Radio, and experiencing true redemption while boldly announcing to all mankind that the strange situation the world is in right now means nothing less than the profound blessings of the Kingdom of God on earth being set up. Matt. 6:10 This includes the resurrection of all those who have died. There is no greater hope than what is offered in this unique one of a kind broadcast.

For #DEREKJOHNSON From your friends at AFR, With respect, we see Mr. Derek Johnson simply as one more narrative CONFIRMING our own growing understanding of the global situation. By the mouth of two or three witnesses shall every truth be established, but at this point there are very many witnesses concurring with what common sense already told us, that unless the military steps in the US becomes China, therefore, we are in the midst of a large military operation.





Here's a video of another young man with a compelling narrative who spent a year in prison hounded by the FBI for this intel. THIS video was originally from March 2020. And again in similar fashion to other truth tellers, many are the efforts made to assassinate the character of the messenger, but there are NO REBUTTALS FORTHCOMING, because the intel is confirmed. We also find the character of this person to be very upstanding, very much the same way we have now come to regard Mr. Derek Johnson. IN FACT, listen closely at the 31:00 mintue mark and Derek's voice is briefly channelled!





IF YOU BELIEVE IN DEREK'S NARRATIVE YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS THIS VIDEO. We have posted here out of gratitude for the effort made by a young talent that could be all about his own music tour right now, bu apparently loves his country more than himselfh. We admire thatt, so in the hopes of offering encouragement, Merry Christmas to you sir and all of yours. CHEERS!





BLACK OPS 101 : confirming the necessity of the current globally coordinated military operation. Enjoy.

