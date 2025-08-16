SoundPath Artist/Organizer Interview: Theo Lux! Beat Maker & Emcee from Israel

Really cool conversation getting to know Theo's musical background more! He's the man behind our website NattyLaw.com & SoundPath.org!

His style of beats ranges from chill, electronica, abstract and hip hop..





Unfortunately his place was in the middle of a rainstorm so the internet wasn't the best for keeping the video on, so the majority is audio, but not full of internet glitchiness fortunately.





Check out his discography on bandcamp! The latest one Saga could be considered his break-out album where he laced some cool conscious lyrics over his beats for the entire project for the first time. Definitely has those Natty Law vibes! I included a song from that album in the intro (everlasting), and his nattylaw.com track from his ep Internal Monarchy before that (inspired by the FUNL conference he was also featured in). https://loveforever.bandcamp.com/album/saga





his youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theodorelux





https://freedomundernaturallaw.com/





For the music festival, which Theo will be releasing some new music for... Keep up to date with more details about the event during these watch parties, recent & upcoming interviews and of course, our website:

https://soundpath.org

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom

https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom

Links for the Live show and how to buy tickets (The overall multiple day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms)

https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival

https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival

Sunday, August 31, 2025

7:00 PM 11:00 PM

Arnold's Family Fun Center 2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456





Merch (tee-shirts, hats, tea mugs) available! https://my-store-f950b7.creator-spring.com





PEACE