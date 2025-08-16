BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SoundPath Artist/Organizer Interview: Theo Lux! Beat Maker & Emcee from Israel
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 1 day ago

Really cool conversation getting to know Theo's musical background more! He's the man behind our website NattyLaw.com & SoundPath.org!

His style of beats ranges from chill, electronica, abstract and hip hop..


Unfortunately his place was in the middle of a rainstorm so the internet wasn't the best for keeping the video on, so the majority is audio, but not full of internet glitchiness fortunately.


Check out his discography on bandcamp! The latest one Saga could be considered his break-out album where he laced some cool conscious lyrics over his beats for the entire project for the first time. Definitely has those Natty Law vibes! I included a song from that album in the intro (everlasting), and his nattylaw.com track from his ep Internal Monarchy before that (inspired by the FUNL conference he was also featured in).  https://loveforever.bandcamp.com/album/saga


his youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theodorelux


https://freedomundernaturallaw.com/


For the music festival, which Theo will be releasing some new music for... Keep up to date with more details about the event during these watch parties, recent & upcoming interviews and of course, our website:

https://soundpath.org

Join our Telegram group forum: https://t.me/+AVme8Dly5MU0OTg5

Fundraiser to help pay for featured artists for this free event: https://www.givesendgo.com/soundpathtofreedom

https://www.instagram.com/soundpathtofreedom

Links for the Live show and how to buy tickets  (The overall multiple day event will be broadcasted live online which is free to access on several platforms)

https://www.watertowerlive.com/events/truth-and-freedom-music-festival

https://arnoldsffc.com/live-music/2025/8/31/soundpath-truth-and-freedom-music-festival

Sunday, August 31, 2025

7:00 PM  11:00 PM

Arnold's Family Fun Center 2200 West Drive, Oaks, PA 19456


Merch (tee-shirts, hats, tea mugs) available! https://my-store-f950b7.creator-spring.com


PEACE

Keywords
interviewawakeningdjbeatsinstrumentalhip hopawakenyamindconscious musicsoundpaththeo lux
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy