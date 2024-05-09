BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/5/24 TRUMP Vs. Harris/Ill_minati/FM/AKA/Walz Muslim Cartel #Walzs4Trump
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1249 followers
50 views • 8 months ago

9/5/24 AG Harris (CA) buried a case involving her department of justice closely linked with a freemason/illuminati paramilitary organization with ties to Hollywood and top political officials. Meanwhile, Walz, exposed by his own family as a "con man", now subpoenaed to testify on $250 M in stolen covid funds laundered by fraudulent "Feeding Our Future" non-profit, funneling money to politicians through Somali operatives....and much more!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TAKE ACTION: Demand The Save Act be attached to Congress Funding CR!


House: 202-225-3121

Mike Johnson: 202-225-2777

Senate: 202-224-3121

Bill Blasters App:

https://billblasterapp.org/


Rep. Chip Roy explains The Save Act to protect the 2024 election:

https://roy.house.gov/media/press-releases/icymi-rep-roy-calls-attach-save-act-government-spending-deadline


The Save Act:

https://roy.house.gov/sites/evo-subsites/roy.house.gov/files/evo-media-document/SAVE%20ACT_Bill%20Text.pdf


Kamala, Freemasons/Illuminati/Fake FMPD:

https://www.muckraker.com/articles/kamala-harris-freemasons-and-phony-police/


Tim Walz subpoenaed: $250M Covid $ Laundering: Feeding Our Future:

https://alphanews.org/u-s-house-committee-subpoenas-walz-in-investigation-of-feeding-our-future-scandal/


NY DOJ Chief of Public Affairs exposed saying Trump charges travesty of justice:

https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/trump-doj-chief-public-affairs


Trump Legal Team Fights NY DOJ in Appeal:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/trump-attorneys-file-urgent-appeal-second-circuit-prevent/


Julie Kelly Drills down on Trump trial: Today's Hearing

https://www.declassified.live/p/video-summary-of-todays-hearing-with?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1666532&post_id=148553416&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


US Marines Barracked in NYC?! Wolcott Hotel Migrant Mega Housing:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qv3h5Z8gWuE&t=72s


https://crowdsourcethetruth.substack.com/p/ghost-town-nyc-does-the-wolcott-hotel


Naomi Wolf on Christ Consciousness:

https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/the-thing-i-feared-most-to-write#media-b37b934e-6c31-4d6b-b634-628ea7255fe6


Mike Adams on Zionism:

https://www.brighteon.com/4c128064-ee43-487d-b978-7577194d4be0


Children's Health Defense Attack on Food and Farmers doc:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/attack-on-food-and-farmers-and-how-to-fight-back/?utm_id=20240831


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
