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THE MARK OF THE BEAST Part 6: Surviving the Antichrist
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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2 views • May 22, 2021

The end times will be grim with the Beast system and stockpiling food and weapons isn’t going to be enough to survive. The prophet Elijah had no way of supporting himself and God used ravens, a gentile widow, and an angel to sustain him in times of need. He was an ordinary man of faith who did extraordinary things. The Lord helped him miraculously each time he faced trouble.

King Nebuchadnezzar conquered Jerusalem and brought Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego to Babylon. Without knowing the outcome, Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego boldly refused to worship an idol and God delivered them from the edict of a livid king and fiery furnace.

Daniel was put into a precarious situation when he was told he could not worship the Lord for a month. He decided to continue his prayer schedule even though it meant being torn apart by ravenous lions for disobeying the king’s decree. God honors civil disobedience when we prioritize Him over the whims of ungodly political leaders. Remember that in the future.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1745.pdf

MARCH 1, 2020 RLJ-1745

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays at 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm


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end timesbook of revelationelijahdaniel
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