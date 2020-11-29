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Jesus Actually Prophesies Cruel Israel Conspiracy 8/9
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
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51 views • November 29, 2020
REMOVED FROM YOUTUBE. Originally published 18 May 2020. Nearly 2,000 years ago, Jesus warned of the perilous times and events that would take place around the globe just before His return and the end of the world (age). Upon outlining these harrowing events, Jesus summarized His warning saying, "Learn this lesson from the fig tree..." Many theologians and Bible scholars believe Jesus was prophesying the rebirth of the nation/state of Israel, 14 May 1948. This is the eighth in a nine-part series. In this video Scott examines Jesus’ decree of death (an end) to the corrupt religious Temple system in Israel, pronouncing DESOLATION over them, revealing that it will NEVER bear fruit for God.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

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Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.

Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1

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SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
zionismend of the worldeschatologymessianic prophecyreligious politics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy