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Babies Harmed By Covid Vax
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1666 views • March 27, 2022
Here is a video of three innocent babies subjected to a mad, insane experimentation called covid vaccines. Pushed, or rather shoved upon even the most innocent, our babies and children. If this doesn't make you angry enough to cry, then nothing will. I have no polite words for the parents who subject their children to this madness.
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