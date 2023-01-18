Mexican giant

Footage purported to be a giant living in a cave in Mexico. Note the size of the being in the cave door way and the size of the rocks in the foreground. The being does not fully stand up, suggesting a much bigger frame. These are modern day nephilim. These beings are all over the world and are being held back from rampaging over the Earth.

Genesis 6 There were giants in the earth in those days; and also 'after' that when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men

Joel KJV They shall run like mighty men; they shall climb the wall like men of war; and they shall march every one on his ways, and they shall not break their ranks: 8 Neither shall one thrust another; they shall walk every one in his path: and when they fall upon the sword, they shall not be wounded. 9 They shall run to and fro in the city; they shall run upon the wall, they shall climb up upon the houses; they shall enter in at the windows like a thief. 10 The earth shall quake before them; the heavens shall tremble: the sun and the moon shall be dark, and the stars shall withdraw their shining Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

