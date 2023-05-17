Create New Account
95 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
EXCLUSIVE J6 FOOTAGE | Defense Attorney Exposes THE EXACT MOMENT the Government Waged Attack: ‘I’ll Tell You Exactly Where Sh*t Went Crazy’ – With VIDEO PROOF – MUST SEE!

Steve Bannon War Room  |   with Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft: 

source:

https://rumble.com/v2ob5u2-exclusive-j6-footage-defense-attorney-exposes-the-exact-moment-the-governme.html 


