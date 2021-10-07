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Melissa Strickler - Pfizer Whistleblower
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158 views • October 07, 2021
Melissa Strickler - Pfizer Whistleblower
Such a patriotic lady, she is a true hero to the people, especially the children.
They don't want you to find out how bad things really are,because the money might quit rolling in so they only tell you what you want to hear. Think about it... if you are able to.
WHY IN THE HELL WOULD ANYONE GET A DAMN POISON VAX THAT THE SATANIST FAUCI, GATES & OTHERS BRING OUT? ARE YOU THAT STUPID & BRAIN DEAD?
DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH & DO NOT TAKE THE KILL SHOT!!!
source:
Project Veritas
Such a patriotic lady, she is a true hero to the people, especially the children.
They don't want you to find out how bad things really are,because the money might quit rolling in so they only tell you what you want to hear. Think about it... if you are able to.
WHY IN THE HELL WOULD ANYONE GET A DAMN POISON VAX THAT THE SATANIST FAUCI, GATES & OTHERS BRING OUT? ARE YOU THAT STUPID & BRAIN DEAD?
DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH & DO NOT TAKE THE KILL SHOT!!!
source:
Project Veritas
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