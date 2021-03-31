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CDC Selling Fear, They’re Bureaucraps and They’re Stealing Our Money
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60 views • March 31, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of the growing medical tyranny around the world.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6062664d53a8ab6b25b594a3
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6062664d53a8ab6b25b594a3
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