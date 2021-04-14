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TUCKER CARLSON 4/13/2021 FULL SHOW
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140 views • April 14, 2021
IS THE VACCINE SAFE? DEPENDS AND GOVERNMENT NOT WILLING TO SAY.
(THE TRUMP IMAGES SPLASHED THROUGHOUT ARE INSERTED BY THE UPLOADER TO YOUTUBE. ANYBODY KNOW IF HE'S TRYING TO HURT TRUMP OR KEEP HIM IN THE PUBLIC EYE? MY GUESS IS THE LATTER.)
(THE TRUMP IMAGES SPLASHED THROUGHOUT ARE INSERTED BY THE UPLOADER TO YOUTUBE. ANYBODY KNOW IF HE'S TRYING TO HURT TRUMP OR KEEP HIM IN THE PUBLIC EYE? MY GUESS IS THE LATTER.)
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