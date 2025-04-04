Rebel Radio Exposes the Radical Agenda Behind SeaTac Protest and ‘Blasphemous’ Drag Brunch"

The official podcast of the WA 3%





This Rebel Radio broadcast of "Behind the Wire," hosted by Robert Burwell, focuses on two upcoming events in the King County area and their problematic associations. The first is a protest march planned for Saturday, April 5th, at the federal detention center in SeaTac, organized by Workers for Labor and supported by various unions and activist groups, to protest the deportation of illegal immigrants. Burwell strongly condemns the protest, arguing that illegal immigrants are a drain on resources, contribute to crime, and that the protesters are misguided in supporting them. He also criticizes the unions involved, accusing them of socialist ideals and misrepresenting their members. The second event is a drag brunch fundraiser scheduled for April 19th at the Seattle First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Seattle Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Burwell expresses outrage at the church hosting such an event, deeming it blasphemous and a contradiction of Christian values. He also criticizes the DSA for their anti-capitalist stance. He encourages listeners to avoid the protest and to voice their concerns about the drag brunch to the church.





Key topics and decisions:





* **SeaTac Protest:** A march to the federal detention center in SeaTac is scheduled for Saturday, April 5th, to protest the deportation of illegal immigrants.

* **Protest Concerns:** Burrell expresses concerns about potential violence and the support of illegal immigrants, whom he associates with crime and financial burden.

* **Union Involvement:** Several unions are identified as supporters of the protest, and Burrell criticizes their socialist ideologies and their use of union funds.

* **Drag Brunch Fundraiser:** A drag brunch fundraiser is scheduled for April 19th at the Seattle First Baptist Church, sponsored by the Seattle DSA.

* **Church Hosting:** Burwell condemns the church for hosting the event, deeming it blasphemous and contradictory to Christian values.

* **DSA Sponsorship:** Burwell criticizes the DSA for their anti-capitalist stance and their sponsorship of the event.

* **Call to Action:** Listeners are encouraged to avoid the protest and to voice their concerns about the drag brunch to the church.

#RebelRadio #BehindTheWire #RobertBurrell #Washington3Percent #SeaTacProtest #IllegalImmigration #FederalDetentionCenter #UnionControversy #SocialistAgenda #RadicalLeft #DSA #DragBrunch #SeattleFirstBaptistChurch #Blasphemy #ChristianValues #AntiCapitalism #PoliticalActivism #CallToAction #PublicOutcry #CommunityValues