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COURAGEOUS FAITH
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20 views • October 15, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 3:1-30. King Nebuchadnezzar set up an enormous gold image. Perhaps he remembered the dream that Daniel had explained to him. Maybe he set up an image of himself, because he was proud to be like the gold head. But maybe he was not satisfied to be just the head. He set up the image on a plain between mountains. Many people could see it there. Even people far away could see it. He invited his officials to see the image. The writer mentions all sorts of officials. He probably did this to show that this was actually a very silly occasion. He is probably laughing at all the important people. They are all wearing their best clothes in order to please the king on this special occasion.
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