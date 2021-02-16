© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netherlands CURFEW Ruled ILLEGAL By Court / Hugo Talks
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
90 views • February 16, 2021
Details of a Judge in the Netherlands that has ruled the curfu that has been enforced by the government under emergecy powers is illegal HURRAR!! He has odered that it is against civil rights and should be lifted immediately.
We need a strong judge in the imminent Michael O'Bernicia PCP case against the infamous four, Whitty, Valence, Hancock and Ferguson. Stay tuned I will be covering the progress soon.
We need a strong judge in the imminent Michael O'Bernicia PCP case against the infamous four, Whitty, Valence, Hancock and Ferguson. Stay tuned I will be covering the progress soon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.