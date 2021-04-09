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Microbiota-Mitochondrial Communication
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62 views • April 09, 2021
The host of the "You, Optimized. Radio" podcast and founder of Calyx Performance, Jason Prall is a nationally-recognized speaker, performance coach, functional nutritionist and leading expert in biophysics, anti-aging and optimized health.
As a frequent contributor to a variety of health and wellness publications, his revolutionary and innovative approach to health has transformed the lives of thousands of people around the world with simple, practical and powerful solutions to combat chronic conditions and drastically improve quality of life.
Jason has an undying passion for travel and international culture, but he has one primary goal, and that is to return healthcare to its rightful owner -- You!
As a frequent contributor to a variety of health and wellness publications, his revolutionary and innovative approach to health has transformed the lives of thousands of people around the world with simple, practical and powerful solutions to combat chronic conditions and drastically improve quality of life.
Jason has an undying passion for travel and international culture, but he has one primary goal, and that is to return healthcare to its rightful owner -- You!
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