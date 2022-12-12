Ukraine Fires Rockets On Center Donetsk Killing Many (Civilians Under fire)

Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.





Dec 10, 2022

Ukraine has once again turned to Attacking the center of Donetsk randomly across civilian areas. Many civilians have been killed in these attacks just this week. In this report I give you the most detailed account of the Ukrainian Grad Rocket attack from midday (12/09) on the center of Donetsk. I personally found 9 Rocket impacts from this attack. Watch until end for a strange outcome. The world needs to see this so the understand the truth of what is happening in Donetsk. I am not in Kiev or Oddesa, I am in Donetsk showing the world what the western main stream media wont show.

Like all my reports this reportage has full English and Russian Translations





#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine

Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

I show what the western media will not show you.





Comment what you think and how this can be solved below. Also Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday





Or via crypto:

BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28

ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD

SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke

XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk

DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA





You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:





https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday

https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday

https://vk.com/patricklancaster





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCcdBfWdODQ