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Gov. Noem slams Biden’s ‘devastating’ death tax on middle class
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81 views • July 03, 2021
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem shares her experience with inheritance tax and suggests Biden's proposal will devastate the middle class, she is tough and smart. She never locked South Dakota down during the 2020 Scamdemic, and kept kids in school,
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