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2/23/2022 Miles Guo:The Ukraine incident reflects that Vladimir Putin is a brilliant international strategist. Before the Winter Olympics, he made lots of noises to get the world’s attention that he was going to wage a war against Ukraine, and then he met with Xi to get huge profits during the Olympics, after which he pretended to withdraw his troops while luring various countries to make deals with him. However, the Nord Stream 2 is actually still supplying natural gas