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Remember, Remember, the 5th of November and the Travis Scott Volcano Blood Sacrifice Ritual
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122 views • November 07, 2021
This video ‘vignette’ is the intro to my upcoming video looking at the Fire Demons from the Cumbre Viejo (La Palma) Volcano Eruption and the Paradise Camp Fire which was a Demonic filled event three years ago. The reason that I gave Travis Scott the intro is because he is such an Illuminati Puppet and you have to keep an eye on the NWO shill. Especially when it appears that he had a ‘blood sacrifice ritual’ at his concert on Remember Remember the 5th of November and Monday November 8th is the third year anniversary of his Astroworld Festival as well as the third year anniversary of the Paradise Camp Fire. The main video will be uploaded on all my platforms later today. Sunday November 7th. Peace out.
Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
Nubreed Music and Motivation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ
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Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
Nubreed Music and Motivation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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