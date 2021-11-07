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Remember, Remember, the 5th of November and the Travis Scott Volcano Blood Sacrifice Ritual
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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122 views • November 07, 2021
This video ‘vignette’ is the intro to my upcoming video looking at the Fire Demons from the Cumbre Viejo (La Palma) Volcano Eruption and the Paradise Camp Fire which was a Demonic filled event three years ago. The reason that I gave Travis Scott the intro is because he is such an Illuminati Puppet and you have to keep an eye on the NWO shill. Especially when it appears that he had a ‘blood sacrifice ritual’ at his concert on Remember Remember the 5th of November and Monday November 8th is the third year anniversary of his Astroworld Festival as well as the third year anniversary of the Paradise Camp Fire. The main video will be uploaded on all my platforms later today. Sunday November 7th. Peace out.

Fans get Sacrificed in Ritualistic Travis Scott Performance
Nubreed Music and Motivation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SuWPCqA3gQ

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy