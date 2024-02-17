Fani Willis Falls Apart - Biden Finally Visits E. Palestine - Trump to Pay $354 Million - 2/16/24

Weekly News Report- Lawfare meets a Dynasty soap opera as Georgia DA, Fani Willis, stands trial to disqualify her. She brought an unprecedented case against Donald Trump and 18 others while lavishing her lover with over $1 million. Then, too little too late? The residents of East Palestine, OH seem to think so as Biden finally visited the town a year after the horrific train derailment and environmental disaster. Did Trump over value Mar-a-lago? Judge Arthur Engoron seems to think so and thinks it's a crime. He fined Trump and the Trump Organization on Friday in civil a fraud case for more than $350 million and barred him from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:
